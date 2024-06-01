1,821 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Schulz Wealth LTD.

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. 3,407,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.84. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

