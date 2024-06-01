1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
