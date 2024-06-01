1,990 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,869,000 after acquiring an additional 522,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

