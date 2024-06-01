285,788 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Purchased by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pingora Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SJT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 229,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.87.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.