34,411 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,449,200 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 44,416,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,647,828. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

