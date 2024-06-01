3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $100.14. 21,754,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.