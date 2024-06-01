423 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $532.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $446.86 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.