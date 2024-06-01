4,267 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 308,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,965. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBTX

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.