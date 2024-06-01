42,895 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.15% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock traded down $17.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.65. The company had a trading volume of 669,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

