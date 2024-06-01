5,259 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 196,296 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $13.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,109,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

