535 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,064. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

