5,443 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 8,152,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.