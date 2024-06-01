6,143 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

