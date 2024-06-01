6,650 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 1.7% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in MongoDB by 46.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MongoDB by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.29.

MongoDB Trading Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $73.94 on Friday, hitting $236.06. 10,987,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day moving average of $390.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

