67,598 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

