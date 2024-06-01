72,181 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

