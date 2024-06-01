90,970 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.1% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.