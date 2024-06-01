A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.65

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.65 and traded as low as C$28.46. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$28.65, with a volume of 11,383 shares.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.62.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.