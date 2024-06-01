A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,931 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

