Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Up 10.0 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaron’s by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

