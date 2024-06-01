Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

