Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 144,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 150,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

