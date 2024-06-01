Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 144,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 150,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
