Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 349.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

