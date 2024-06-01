Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 322,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 117,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.53. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

