Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Adams (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 19,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 239,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Adams Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.75 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.98.

About Adams

(Get Free Report)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.