Adams Wealth Management Increases Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 2.76% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $35.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.