Adams Wealth Management Invests $6.02 Million in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 1.82% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 812,946 shares. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $904.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

