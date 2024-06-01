Adams Wealth Management Sells 375 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.49. 912,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,905. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

