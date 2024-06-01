Adams Wealth Management Sells 3,852 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 5,358,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

