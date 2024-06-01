Adams Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,939,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 37,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,779,061.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,341,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,476 shares of company stock valued at $86,608,694. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.27 on Friday, reaching $110.18. 10,482,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,873. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.31, a PEG ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

