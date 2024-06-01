Adero Partners LLC Acquires 896 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. 8,155,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,151. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

