Adero Partners LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.51. The company had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

