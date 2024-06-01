Adero Partners LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

