Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

NYSE:AAP opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.56.

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

