Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 940.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,331,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,787,220. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

