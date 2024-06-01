Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$11.59 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.13 and a 12-month high of C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

