Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ADVM stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.89. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,892,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.