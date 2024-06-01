Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE AEG opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Aegon has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

