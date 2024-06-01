AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 848,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.15. 272,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,161. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $20,287,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

