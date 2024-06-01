AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Lowered to “Sell” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

AFCG opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

