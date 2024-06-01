Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

