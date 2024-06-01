AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 86,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 413,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
