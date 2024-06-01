AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 86,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 413,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems



AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Featured Articles

