ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESYFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.3185 dividend. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.