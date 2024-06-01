Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 154,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,869% from the average daily volume of 7,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

