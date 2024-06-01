Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.