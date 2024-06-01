AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.13. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.