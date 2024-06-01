AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.40. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 28,402 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.70 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$53.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

