AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.40. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 28,402 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.70 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
