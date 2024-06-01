Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. 4,801,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,350. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

