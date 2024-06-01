Alaethes Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.