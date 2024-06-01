Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $17,255,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.44. The company had a trading volume of 848,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,118. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

